Appeal to include temple in Thrikkakara municipal area

Paithruka Samrakshana Samithi Thrikkakara (a forum for cultural conservation) has urged authorities to consider including the Thrikkakara temple, seat of the annual Onam celebrations, within the Thrikkakara municipal area, thereby relocating it from the Kalamassery municipality.

The appeal was made by the forum as the process for redefining boundaries of local bodies in the State had begun ahead of the elections for local government bodies in early 2025, said Paul Mecheril, president of the Paithruka Samrakshana Samithi, on September 29 (Sunday).

“Our appeal to the authorities is to redefine the boundaries of the two municipalities to incorporate the renowned temple into the Thrikkakara municipality,” he said, claiming that the temple was included in the Kalamassery municipal area perhaps by mistake during boundary determination.

Mr. Mecheril said that the redetermination of local body boundaries was not conducted during the past two elections. In fact, the forum had previously written to the authorities, requesting that the boundaries be redrawn to include the temple within the Thrikkakara municipality.

A letter from the Local Self-Government department to the Samithi stated that, according to the Kerala Municipality Act, the boundaries of a local body cannot be redetermined while an elected council is in power. This process can only take place at the end of the ruling council’s tenure.

According to the Samithi, it is fitting for the Thrikkakara temple, known worldwide as the site of Kerala’s largest festival, to be included in the municipality that bears its name. Mr. Mecheril further argued that Temple Road, which branches off north from the Edappally-Pookattupadi road, lies in close proximity to the temple compound, running parallel to it.

The Samithi said that the authorities should consider the sentiments of the people and take appropriate action.

