June 09, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Cheruthana grama panchayat has launched an apparel unit for women. It was inaugurated by panchayat president Aby Mathew on Friday.

Officials said the unit would ensure steady income to women workers.

The project was implemented under the annual plan fund for 2022-23. Panchayat vice president Padmaja Madhu, standing committee heads- Nisar Ahammed, Binu Chellappan and others attended the function.

