App to track patients

To augment government’s efforts for surveillance of COVI-19 suspects, the district administration has developed a web platform and mobile application ‘Karuthal’, which can track quarantined persons and monitor their health status daily.

There will be daily ongoing monitoring through the mobile App. This aids in immediately alerting the health system if the condition of the patient worsens so that transportation, testing and admission of the patient can be planned accordingly without delay. Care Thiruvananthapuram android app will also help the authorities keep a close eye on the quarantined person with the help of geo-fencing.