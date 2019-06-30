App to know Kottayam to be launched today

Riding the wave of digital revolution, the authorities are all set to launch a mobile application that will help the citizens engage with the district administration and navigate through its services.

The app, Ente Jilla, is scheduled to become operational on July 1, a day which also marks the 70th anniversary of the district’s formation. Developed by the Mobile App Development Competent Centre under the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the app can be customised for getting details of all the 14 districts in the State. Officials said details regarding revenue, panchayats, animal husbandry, and industries department and the Akshaya Centres in Kottayam would be available in the first phase.

It will help the user find the location of these offices, contact them over phone and e-mails and review their functioning. The responses registered by the public will be forwarded directly to the District Collector.

Meanwhile, the authorities also plan to integrate the services, including filing of applications and notification of reports by the district administration at a later stage.

The app can be downloaded from the NIC’s account in Google Play store.