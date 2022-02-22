App-based cab service in capital’s airport
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited (TIAL) has introduced an app-based cab service. The facility that has been introduced in both the domestic and international terminals will be in addition to the services plied by 318 pre-paid taxis at the airport.
According to a press note, the app-based and pre-paid taxi services would be available round the clock. The minimum parking fee in both terminals had been reduced to ₹30 for 30 minutes recently.
