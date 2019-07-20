Apology for a shelter

Reams have been written about Guruvayur Ana Kotta (Punnathur Kotta) and its majestic elephants. However, animal rights activists allege that all is not well with Punnathur Kotta, the largest captive elephant camp in the State, which shelters 46 elephants.

Many laws have been drafted for managing captive elephants in the country, but they are hardly followed here. In the camp, the 46 elephants of Guruvayur Devaswom are crammed into a space which is hardly enough for five or six elephants, says V.K. Venkitachalam, secretary of the Thrissur-based Heritage Animal Task Force.

“Though it is claimed that the Punnathur Kotta has an area of more than 10 acres, hardly two acres are used for tethering elephants. The rest is occupied by two temples, three ponds, buildings, a weighing bridge, water tanks, etc. The elephants are tethered so closely, which make them uncomfortable, ” he said.

Tethered for years

Just 13 elephants of the lot are used for temple rituals and festivals. Others are just tethered there without any exercise for years. The animals which roam in a herd in the wild, are forced to stand in the same spot in shackles with no roof to protect them from rain and sun. Only a few roofed shelters are available here. Often, the chains cut into the skin and get embedded in the flesh. The physical and mental strain, predictably, result in the elephants getting violent .

The Animal Task Force has complaints about the poor waste disposal system at the Ana Kotta. “Rotten palm leaves and dung drenched in elephant urine are heaped everywhere. Many elephants have festering infections on their legs as they are forced to stand on the waste. Foot rot and pulmonary diseases are common among elephants here,” says Mr. Venkitachalam.

The dreaded ‘ankush’

Bathing in running water is mandatory for the animals’ proper blood circulation. But the elephants here are forced to bathe in water from tanks. Illegal weapons like ‘ankush,’ a metallic bullhook, are used by mahouts to control elephants, according to the task force.

An official committee, which studied the condition of elephants in Punnathur Kotta in 2014, had reported that almost all elephant management rules, including The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Guidelines for care and management of captive elephants, 2008; and Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules 2012, have been blatantly violated here.