ADVERTISEMENT

Apologise, writers tell Satyabhama

March 22, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A group of Malayalam writers on Friday asked Mohiniyattam artiste Kalamandalam Satyabhama, who had insulted dancer R.L.V. Ramakrishnan by indirectly referring to his skin tone, to correct herself and to apologise to the art world.

A joint statement signed by Vaisakhan, M.M. Basheer, Alankode Leelakrishnan, Manambur Rajanbabu, T.D. Ramakrishnan, P.K. Gopi, and K. Sreekumar pointed out that Ms. Satyabhama’s controversial remarks were a sign of the return of racist and casteist discrimination in Kerala. They warned the people to remain vigilant against the return of racism and casteism.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US