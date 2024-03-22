Apologise, writers tell Satyabhama

March 22, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A group of Malayalam writers on Friday asked Mohiniyattam artiste Kalamandalam Satyabhama, who had insulted dancer R.L.V. Ramakrishnan by indirectly referring to his skin tone, to correct herself and to apologise to the art world.

A joint statement signed by Vaisakhan, M.M. Basheer, Alankode Leelakrishnan, Manambur Rajanbabu, T.D. Ramakrishnan, P.K. Gopi, and K. Sreekumar pointed out that Ms. Satyabhama’s controversial remarks were a sign of the return of racist and casteist discrimination in Kerala. They warned the people to remain vigilant against the return of racism and casteism.