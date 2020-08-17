Kerala

Apologise to youth, PSC chief told

Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman M.K. Sakeer should apologise to the youth for betraying and insulting them, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran has said.

In a statement here on Sunday, Mr. Ramachandran said the present government had destroyed the dignity of the PSC and the people’s trust in it. Despite finding spots on the rank list, candidates were not being appointed.

Mr. Sakeer’s claim that no contract appointments were being made was strange. Nearly 60 PSC tests had been cancelled owing to the pandemic.

The Chief Minister had denied the plea to extend the rank lists, Mr. Ramachandran said.

