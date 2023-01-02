ADVERTISEMENT

Apologise for ‘insulting’ Guru, Sudhakaran tells Pinarayi

January 02, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should publicly apologise for insulting Sree Narayana Guru and the ‘Guru Sthuthi’ at the inauguration of the indoor stadium of SN College in Kannur, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said on Monday. Everyone respectfully rises when the ‘shloka’ is recited. The Chief Minister should clarify as to what made him publicly break the tradition, Mr. Sudhakaran said in a statement. It is condemnable that the Chief Minister, who is bound to protect diverse cultures and custom, himself is insulting them, he said. The actions of the CPI(M) and the LDF government go against the philosophy of Narayana Guru, he alleged.

