HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apologise for ‘insulting’ Guru, Sudhakaran tells Pinarayi

January 02, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should publicly apologise for insulting Sree Narayana Guru and the ‘Guru Sthuthi’ at the inauguration of the indoor stadium of SN College in Kannur, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said on Monday. Everyone respectfully rises when the ‘shloka’ is recited. The Chief Minister should clarify as to what made him publicly break the tradition, Mr. Sudhakaran said in a statement. It is condemnable that the Chief Minister, who is bound to protect diverse cultures and custom, himself is insulting them, he said. The actions of the CPI(M) and the LDF government go against the philosophy of Narayana Guru, he alleged.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.