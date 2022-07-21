APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University to launch faculty training centre

The centre will progressively turn into a permanent facility for imparting initial training to newly appointed teachers and administrative training to the KTU staff

The Syndicate of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to launch a Human Resource Development Centre on the model of UGC academic staff colleges to provide training to its faculty and university staff.

The centre will progressively turn into a permanent facility for imparting initial training to newly appointed teachers and administrative training to the university staff. The centre will be inaugurated in August.

Beginning this academic year, the University will offer Bachelor of Vocational degree (B. Voc) courses. Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal will inaugurate the digital library facility the University is providing to the 40 research centres. Along with this, the Minister will also give away free laptops to needy students and handover financial aid from the Suraksha scheme of the university to the families of students who had lost their lives while pursuing courses in affiliated colleges.

The syndicate has also approved the establishment of a transit campus with accommodation facility for more than 200 students. On the transit complex, five engineering departments will begin operations.

The Syndicate gave assent to the election norms for conducting first university union election. The university union will be formed by the first week of August. The Syndicate also gave permission for the commencement of construction work in Vilappilsala where the permanent campus of the University is coming up.