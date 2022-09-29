APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University to establish three centres of excellence

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 29, 2022 18:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to establish three Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for advanced learning and research in the fields of science and technology.

The Syndicate resolved to develop the centres at the Government Engineering College (GEC), Kannur; Government Model Engineering College (MEC), Thrikkakara; and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology (RIT), Kottayam.

The proposed CoEs at GEC, MEC and RIT will focus on sustainable engineering and carbon neutrality; artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and automation with industrial linkages; and emerging materials and infrastructure.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Syndicate standing committee on academics and research has been tasked with strategising academic research projects to be implemented and the modalities of operational administration of the centres. The university had earmarked ₹30 crore for setting up these centres in the Budget for the current fiscal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app