APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University to conduct final-year exams online

Varsity issues guidelines for the next academic year

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to conduct the final semester examinations of all programmes online.

Vice Chancellor Rajasree M.S. approved the recommendations of the academic and examination Syndicate sub-committees in this regard. The exams will be held from June 22 to 30. Students can appear for the exams from their homes. Detailed guidelines for conducting the examinations will be published soon.

Dr. Rajasree said certificates and grade cards would be made available to students by the third week of July, taking into account their campus placement and higher learning opportunities.

New academic year

With online classes set to continue the next academic year, the university has issued guidelines for the conduct of academic activities that will commence in the digital mode in June.

While class duration has been limited to a maximum of five hours, extra sessions of one hour per day can be held for ‘honours’ and ‘minors’. Classes for the final semesters will continue in accordance with the existing academic calendar, while those for the others will be conducted from Monday to Friday.

Heads of departments have been tasked with preparing weekly schedules for online classes. They must essentially comprise a mix of live, pre-recorded and discussion sessions. Short pre-recorded videos can also be used. Recordings of live online sessions must be shared with the students.

‘Flip-classroom’ method

The faculties have been urged to promote ‘flip-classroom’ method by conducting live interactions based on pre-recorded videos or learning materials provided earlier. Reading materials must also be provided to supplement lecture, pre-recorded videos and live sessions.

The university has also directed colleges to grant attendance ‘favourably’ by considering class works submitted for the benefit of students who are unable to join sessions due to internet connectivity problems. Institutions must also entrust ‘advisors’ with keeping tabs on regular absentees.