A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had a deep understanding of Indian cultural and spiritual ethos: Arif Mohammed Khan

Published - July 29, 2024 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan plants a sapling at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology on Monday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday described former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as someone who had a deep understanding of Indian cultural and spiritual ethos. Dr. Kalam “seamlessly bridged the areas of advanced technology and sublime spirituality,” Mr. Khan said.

The Governor was delivering the 9th A.P.J. Abdul Kalam memorial lecture at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) on the topic Dr. Kalam as a votary of Indian spiritual and cultural heritage.

Dr. Kalam believed that the ‘fusion of science and spirituality’ shows the way ahead for humanity, Mr. Khan said.

Dr. Kalam’s methodology for the evolution of an enlightened society – education with value system, religion transforming into spirituality, and economic development for social transformation – reveals his deep understanding of Indian cultural and spiritual ethos. The solution that he suggested originates from age-old Indian wisdom, Mr. Khan said.

During an interaction with the students, Mr. Khan underscored the need to use scientific research and new ideas for improving the lives of the people.

S. Unnikrishnan Nair, director, IIST and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO Inertial Systems Unit director E.S. Padmakumar and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre director V. Narayanan were among those present.

