GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had a deep understanding of Indian cultural and spiritual ethos: Arif Mohammed Khan

Published - July 29, 2024 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan plants a sapling at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology on Monday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan plants a sapling at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology on Monday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday described former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as someone who had a deep understanding of Indian cultural and spiritual ethos. Dr. Kalam “seamlessly bridged the areas of advanced technology and sublime spirituality,” Mr. Khan said.

The Governor was delivering the 9th A.P.J. Abdul Kalam memorial lecture at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) on the topic Dr. Kalam as a votary of Indian spiritual and cultural heritage.

Dr. Kalam believed that the ‘fusion of science and spirituality’ shows the way ahead for humanity, Mr. Khan said.

Dr. Kalam’s methodology for the evolution of an enlightened society – education with value system, religion transforming into spirituality, and economic development for social transformation – reveals his deep understanding of Indian cultural and spiritual ethos. The solution that he suggested originates from age-old Indian wisdom, Mr. Khan said.

During an interaction with the students, Mr. Khan underscored the need to use scientific research and new ideas for improving the lives of the people.

S. Unnikrishnan Nair, director, IIST and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO Inertial Systems Unit director E.S. Padmakumar and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre director V. Narayanan were among those present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.