APEDA flags-off Marayoor jaggery shipment to Canada

December 29, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) organised a virtual flag-off of marine shipment of the GI-tagged ‘Marayoor Jaggery’, sourced from Anchunadu Karimbu Ulpadhana Vipanana Sangam based at Marayoor in Idukki, to Toronto in Canada on Wednesday.

Sanjay Kumar Verma, High Commissioner of India in Canada, flagged off the consignment. Mr. Verma said there existed a large market in Canada for Indian products with around 2.3 million Indian diaspora in that country. He added that cane jaggery exports from India to Canada had gone up significantly over the past few years, but comparing the global import of cane jaggery to Canada, the share of India is meagre.

The consignment was shipped by Nilamel Exports, according to a communication.