Apartments for landless families in Kulakkada

KOLLAM

06 August 2020 07:48 IST

For 35 families under LIFE Mission

An apartment complex to accommodate 35 landless families will come up in Kulakkada grama panchayat in the district as part of LIFE Mission.

The flats will be built on 1.6 acres of land near Puvattur Alumkunnil Kavu, purchased by the panchayat from a private party. A total of ₹50.5 lakh has been allocated for the construction and the Kerala State Housing Board will be in charge of building the flats. The allocation includes ₹45.5 lakh from the general fund and ₹5 lakh from the fund set aside for the development of the Scheduled Castes.

73 houses

“Seventy-three families from the panchayat have built homes under LIFE Mission so far. Now, 35 landless families have been selected for the next phase. Through this comprehensive housing scheme, we are trying to make sure there are no homeless and landless families in the panchayat,” said G. Saraswathy, panchayat president.

