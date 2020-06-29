Apartment building made first-line treatment centre in Kannur

The district administration opened its first COVID-19 first-line treatment centre at Z Plus apartment building, which is near the Kannur District Hospital, on Monday.

The apartment was taken over a day after flat owners and locals resisted the move and staged a protest against the decision of the District Collector to take over the building. There are 48 flats which could accommodate 500 patients.

At present, COVID-19 patients are being treated at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, Anjarakandi COVID Treatment Centre, Kannur District Hospital and Thalassery General Hospital.

However, more space was required to accommodate patients, said Tahsildar C.V. Prakashan. He said the flat had been taken over on a war footing. Water and electricity had been provided. There was a need to take over more buildings, he added.

Sub collectors Asif K. Yousuf, S. Ilyakya, Assistant Collector R. Srilakshmi, District Law Officer N.V. Santosh Kumar and Dy.SP P.P. Sadanandan completed the process of acquiring the flat.