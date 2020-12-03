Coronavirus | Andhra Pradesh reports daily positivity rate of 1.05%

Kerala’s rate drops to 8.89%, but State adds 31 deaths; Karnataka records 1.33%

Kerala’s cumulative COVID-19 cases rose to 6,20,049 on Thursday with 5,376 new positive cases detected from the testing of 60,476 samples. The test positivity rate, however, dropped to 8.89%.

The active case pool was 60,476 cases. The Health department added 31 more deaths to the State’s official list.

Kollam reported seven deaths, Alappuzha six, Thiruvananthapuram five, Thrissur four, Malappuram three, Kannur and Kozhikode two each and one death each was reported from Wayanad and Ernakulam.

Malappuram district reported 714 cases, Thrissur 647, Kozhikode 547, Ernakulam 441, Thiruvananthapuram 424, Alappuzha 408, Palakkad 375, Kottayam 337, Pathanamthitta 317, Kannur 288, Kollam 285, Idukki 265, Wayanad 238 and Kasaragod 90 cases.

Telangana recorded 609 cases on Wednesday from 53,686 samples. Three more COVID-19 patients died.

Throughout November, daily tests did not cross 47,000. December opened with over 50,000 samples being tested in a day.

The 609 new cases include 114 in Greater Hyderabad, 48 in Rangareddy, and 45 in Medchal Malkajgiri.

From March 2 to December 2, a total of 56,05,306 samples were tested and 2,71,492 were found to be positive. Out of the total cases, 8,999 were active.

The infection tally in Andhra Pradesh crossed 8.7 lakh with the detection of 664 new cases on Thursday.

The number of samples tested in a day slightly increased to 63,049 and the daily positivity rate was down to 1.05%. The overall positivity rate for 1.02 crore samples tested so far was 8.51% and the tests per million ratio was 1.91 lakh.

Nine districts reported fresh deaths, and Krishna and Chittoor reported two fatalities each. They were followed by Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam, Visakhpatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari which reported one death each.

Also, Krishna and Chittoor reported 105 new infections each in the past day, and had a higher incidence than the remaining districts with less than 100 cases.

Visakhapatnam reported 73 new infections, Guntur 72, West Godavari 70, East Godavari 67, Prakasam 40, Nellore 34, Anantapur 29, Kadapa 21, Vizianagaram 19, Kurnool 19 and Srikakulam 10.

The district infection tallies were: East Godavari (1,22,488), West Godavari (92,685), Chittoor (83,980), Guntur (73,127), Anantapur (66,772), Prakasam (61,538), Nellore (61,531), Kurnool (60,269), Visakhapatnam (58,361), Kadapa (54,432), Krishna (45,780), Srikakulam (45,484) and Vizianagaram (40,734).

Krishna (1,220) and Guntur (1,025) had more than one-third of the State’s active cases as of Thursday.

Six districts including Prakasam, Anantapur, Kadapa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Kurnool together had only 19% active cases.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,446 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,89,113. With 13 more deaths, the toll rose to 11,821.

Moreover, 894 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,52,584. Of the remaining 24,698 active patients, 299 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.33%, the case fatality rate (CFR) touched 0.89%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 758 cases, taking its tally to 3,71,962. With six deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,162. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 18,938. As many as 1,08,685 tests were conducted in 24 hours, including 90,002 RT-PCR tests.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)