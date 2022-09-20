Anybody can contest to post of AICC chief: Jairam Ramesh

‘Resolutions by PCCs have no binding effect’

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
September 20, 2022 19:07 IST

Amidst some Congress State units passing resolutions seeking to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the next Congress president, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that it had no binding effect.

"The Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) have not been asked to pass any such resolution. It is natural for the PCCs to pass resolutions. It has no binding effect. Whether Rahul Gandhi is contesting the election or not, we will know soon," he told mediapersons at Chemmanad in Alappuzha.

On Shashi Tharoor, MP, expressing his willingness to contest to the post of Congress president, Mr. Ramesh said anybody was free to contest. "All Congress workers are currently focussed on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. At the same time, we have announced organisational elections and there is no bar on anybody from contesting the poll. It is an open process. Nobody requires permission to contest. Nobody has to get permission from Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to file nomination papers. We try to bring consensus. When consensus is not possible, we will have an election on October 17," he said.

