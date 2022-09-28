Any force challenging secular values can’t be tolerated: K. Sudhakaran

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 28, 2022 21:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Any communalist force which challenges the nation's secular and democratic values cannot be tolerated, said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran in a statement here on Wednesday. He was reacting to the Centre banning the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Whatever be the political philosophy, dividing people in the name of religion and caste should be condemned, said Mr. Sudhakaran. It was the Left rule in Kerala which encouraged both majority and minority communalism in the State, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Centre’s one-sided decisions, which ultimately allow the RSS total functional freedom to implement their Hindu fundamentalist agenda, even killing people in the name of food or their way of dressing, only serve to increase people’s anxiety, said Mr. Sudhakaran.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app