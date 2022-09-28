Any force challenging secular values can’t be tolerated: K. Sudhakaran

Any communalist force which challenges the nation's secular and democratic values cannot be tolerated, said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran in a statement here on Wednesday. He was reacting to the Centre banning the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Whatever be the political philosophy, dividing people in the name of religion and caste should be condemned, said Mr. Sudhakaran. It was the Left rule in Kerala which encouraged both majority and minority communalism in the State, he added.

The Centre’s one-sided decisions, which ultimately allow the RSS total functional freedom to implement their Hindu fundamentalist agenda, even killing people in the name of food or their way of dressing, only serve to increase people’s anxiety, said Mr. Sudhakaran.