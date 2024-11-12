Anxiety sweeps through north and upper Kuttanad as wait begins for payment of paddy procured

As paddy procurement picks up pace in the polder regions of north and upper Kuttanad in Kottayam, a wave of anxiety is sweeping through the region with farmers still awaiting the payments for the paddy procured during the current season.

According to estimates by Supplyco, of the 22,000 tonnes of paddy up for procurement this season, over 1,061 tonnes has been procured so far. Yet, the farmers have received no payments. “Paddy Receipt Sheets (PRS) have been issued to the farmers for the crop procured, but the government has not allocated funds yet,” an official stated.

This delay is putting the farmers in a difficult position as they begin preparing for the next season. With the harvesting operations nearing the halfway mark, the farmers are already laying the groundwork for cultivating the next cycle of crop. Without funds, however, many are being forced to turn to private moneylenders.

Aby Ipe, district general secretary of the Karshaka Congress, accused the government of intentionally delaying payments, citing the electoral code of conduct as an excuse. “Rice mills are the ones benefiting from this delay, as they now hold paddy stocks worth millions,” he said. He said that banks have refused to accept the PRS issued to farmers. “When the farmers reached out to the paddy office, they were informed that no government order for paddy procurement had been issued,” he said.

According to Mr. Ipe, the delayed payments only add to the financial burdens of farmers, who are grappling with rising expenses like headload charges, harvesting, and transportation costs.

With harvesting now at its midpoint, reports indicate that agents are beginning to demand exorbitant fee for operating harvesting machines. Initially set at ₹1,900–₹2,200 per hour, rates have now climbed by ₹300 per hour in some areas.

“Rain will soon leave farmers with no option but to complete the harvest as quickly as possible,” explained an official source. Even if operators push for higher rates, our intervention is limited. Furthermore, the farmers are required to arrange for the transportation of these machines themselves, adding to their costs, he said.

