Anxiety disorders turn real killers

The tremendous pressure of competitive examinations is pushing students to anxiety disorders and depression.

Recent findings of the UNESCO reveal that in addition to rise in stress-related disorders, the rate of suicides among students preparing for competitive examinations is alarming.

“There is extensive evidence showing that high-stakes tests based on narrow performance measures can encourage efforts to ‘game the system’, negatively impacting on learning and disproportionally punishing the marginalised,” the UNESCO said in its recently released annual Global Education Monitoring Report.

The report is also critical of private tuitions, saying that they can increase students’ academic burden and stress. It blamed tuitions for the worsening inequality in education, saying, “Better-educated households in urban areas with children attending private schools are more likely to pay for private tutoring.” Statistics provided by the National Crime Records Bureau revealed that 39,775 students committed suicide from 2011 to 2015 in the country. And, 8,934 cases were reported in 2015 alone.

“According to the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), 5,762 students preparing for entrance examinations for admission to professional courses after Plus Two, committed suicide in 2015. Students find it difficult to adjust with school and coaching timings,” says Dr. T.P. Sethumadhavan, educational and career consultant.

Kota in Rajasthan, the pioneering centre for entrance coaching in the country, reported the highest incidences of suicides among students preparing for Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) examinations. As many as 20 students committed suicide in Kota last year alone, he noted.

Incidentally, two students ended their lives in the last three months at NIT - Calicut.

Accidents

Road accidents involving students are also on the rise. During 2016-17, as many as 150 engineering students lost their lives in road accidents. It is also learnt that use of anti-depressants and narcotic drugs is rampant among students. “Students entering the higher education sector must select courses based on their interest, aptitude, and attitude. In many cases, students are forced to choose courses due to pressure from parents. This results in poor performance, ” Mr. Sethumadhavan noted.

“Parents and students should have an alternative plan. They should realise that it is not the end of life if they fail to achieve their goals,” he pointed out. According to experts, students require emotional support from parents, besides counselling by teachers. Environment, effort, and direction are crucial when it comes to curricular and co-curricular activities. But not many campuses conduct counselling.

Shortage of employment opportunities is another cause for worry for qualified youth. According to NASSCOM and ASSOCHAM findings, employability among graduates in the country is less than 20%. Only 17% of students work in the discipline in which they graduate.