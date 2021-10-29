Anwar’s allegation expunged from House records

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 October 2021 21:19 IST

Certain allegations levelled by Left Independent MLA P.V. Anwar against Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan in the Assembly on October 27 would be removed from the Assembly records, Speaker M. B. Rajesh said in a ruling on Friday.

Mr. Anwar was found to have violated the procedures and precedents of the Assembly. The present members of the Legislative Assembly have the duty to uphold the dignity and heritage of the 133-year-old institution, Mr. Rajesh said in his ruling.

