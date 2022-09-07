Anwar Sadat is UDF's Speaker candidate

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Congress legislator Anwar Sadat as the Opposition's candidate for the Speaker's post.

CPI(M) legislator A.N. Shamseer is the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate. The Assembly will hold the election for the post on September 12. A chain of events that followed the election of M.V. Govindan, MLA, as CPI(M) State secretary led to the election for the Speaker's post.

Mr. Govindan had assumed charge as the party secretary after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan left for Chennai for treatment. Mr. Govindan stepped down as Minister for Local Self-Government and Excise paving the way for Speaker M.B. Rajesh to enter the Cabinet.

Mr. Shamseer is the LDF's designated Speaker candidate, and the ruling front is likely to win the elections, given its numerical strength in the House.