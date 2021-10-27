Anwar challenges Satheesan in Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram

27 October 2021 21:21 IST

Left independent MLA P. V. Anwar’s accusation that he had documents to prove that Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan lorded over a Ponzi scheme that spanned India and the Gulf led to a heated exchange between the ruling front and the Opposition in the Assembly during the discussion on the Waqf Board Bill.

Mr. Satheesan was not in the House at the time. Mr. Anwar challenged Mr. Satheesan to deny that the latter had not enrolled persons in the “money chain” scheme. Mr. Anwar had raised a similar allegation on social media earlier.

The Opposition benches erupted in protest. The ruling front members rose in protest against a reference made by Congress legislator K. Babu. Mr. Babu later withdrew the remark.

Mr. Anwar said Mr. Satheesan was nowhere in the picture when he started his political career in the KSU and later Congress.

A stand-off between Mr. Anwar and Mr. Satheesan has been brewing since last week. Mr. Satheesan had flagged Mr. Anwar’s “absenteeism” from the Assembly. He said the UDF would move against Nilambur MLA as per the rules of business of the House.

Mr. Anwar asked Mr. Satheesan to locate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Anwar alleged Mr. Gandhi occasionally disappeared without a trace and emerged from the oblivion with no explanation.

Mr. Anwar said he was on a business tour that touched the African continent. He had not shirked the responsibility to the Assembly or his voters.