Anvar’s front to support UDF in Palakkad, but to contest in Chelakkara

Nilambur’s Left Democratic Front (LDF) dissident MLA P.V. Anvar on Wednesday announced that his forum Democratic Movement of Kerala would support United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Rahul Mamkootathil in Palakkad Assembly byelection.

Mr. Anvar said his front would withdraw its candidate M.M. Minhaj in favour of Mr. Mamkootathil apparently after the UDF rejected his bargain attempts. Mr. Anvar had demanded that the UDF withdraw its candidate Ramya Haridas in Chelakkara, and field Mr. Mamkootathil as an independent in Palakkad.

Mr. Anvar made the announcement at a DMK convention held at stadium bus-stand premises here. However, he said that the DMK would not withdraw its candidate N.K. Sudheer in Chelakkara.

He said he was withdrawing the candidate in Palakkad not because of the stature of Congress leaders. The Congress had spurned his demands as a joke two days ago.

“We don’t want the communal BJP to win in Palakkad. The Congress should have fielded an independent candidate acceptable to all. Rahul should have been fielded as an independent; then Communists who wish to see the BJP defeated would have voted,” he said.

Mr. Anvar said that he was fighting against ‘Pinarayism’ in Chelakkara, and therefore would not withdraw his candidate there.

