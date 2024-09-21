Anvar vows to fight on, says CM was misguided

Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent legislator P.V. Anvar said here on Saturday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had been totally misguided and misinformed in the allegations he raised against Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar and Chief Minister’s political secretary P. Sasi.

“Those giving advice to the Chief Minister are misguiding him,” he said in response to Mr. Vijayan’s statement disowning him as a party MLA.

Refuting the Chief Minister’s statement that his allegations had brought down the moral strength of the police in the State, Mr. Anvar said his charges against “a handful of cops” had in fact boosted the State police’s moral strength.

He agreed that it was not a good thing to have tapped his conversation with former Malappuram District Police Chief S. Sujit Das. “But it was tapped and released for a larger cause. I have not released the conversation in full. If I release it, some top cops will have to hang their heads in shame,” he said.

Mr. Anvar said the Chief Minister should review his statements against him. “The Chief Minister will change his stand when he is convinced of the facts,” he said.

Those in authority should investigate if Mr. Sasi had had a share in gold smuggling. “The Chief Minister said Mr. Sasi was clean. That’s his faith. I don’t share that faith. Everyone knows how Mr. Sasi lost his political secretary post when E.K. Nayanar was Chief Minister. He has not changed a bit,” said Mr. Anvar.

He agreed with the Chief Minister’s statement that the way he raised his complaint was faulty. “But I had raised these issues several times at AKG Centre even when Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was alive. I complained to CPI(M) secretary four or five times,” he said.

However, Mr. Anvar countered the Chief Minister’s statement that he was a former Congressman. “So was Communist ideologue E.M.S. Namboodiripad. He was even a KPCC secretary.”

Mr. Anvar said questioning those involved in gold smuggling was the easiest method to bring clarity in the matter. The police had 182 seizures. “Ask the people who smuggled in the gold. They will tell how much they smuggled in, and how much the police took,” said Mr. Anvar, calling upon the Chief Minister to study the matter in detail.

The MLA said that people were refusing to testify because of the government’s failure to remove Mr. Ajith Kumar.

Mr. Anvar turned furious at the media when a reporter asked him ‘what next?’ “I was born in fire; and sunshine cannot wither me,” he said.

He said the Chief Minister had echoed the first response of Mr. Ajith Kumar. “I will not disown the Chief Minister at any cost. When they disown me, I will find my way,” he said, adding that he had many things on his phone about Thrissur Pooram issue and Kannur widows’ tears. “All of them are against Mr. Sasi.”

