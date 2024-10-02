Anvar to float new party by uniting youngsters

Disgruntled Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar said here on Wednesday that he would float a new party ahead of the next local body elections in the State.

He said youngsters would rally behind him in large numbers and his party would have candidates in all local bodies across the State.

Mr. Anvar said his party would lay stress on secularism and would accommodate Dalits and backward communities. His party would ally with like-minded organisations. More details about his plans are expected at a rally he plans at Manjeri on Sunday.

Mr. Anvar lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the controversy over the gold seizures at Calicut International Airport, Karipur. The CPI(M) should replace Pinarayi Vijayan as Chief Minister, he said.

Nilambur Aysha’s visit

Theatre artiste Nilambur Aysha, well known for her Left leanings, on Wednesday visited Mr. Anvar and expressed her solidarity with him. She said it was sad that Mr. Anvar was being targetted by some party leaders. Bappu Velliparamba, popular Mappilapattu lyricist, also visited him at his house at Edavanna and expressed solidarity with him on Wednesday.

UDF to discuss

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, said the United Democratic Front (UDF) would discuss Mr. Anvar’s move to float a new party when they meet in Thiruvananathapuram for the Assembly session.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said his party and the UDF would take a decision after discussions. “Mr. Anvar is free to do what he wants. Each party has the responsibility to guard its cadres. We are confident that our cadres will not leave the party to join a new one,” he said.

Not an easy task: Kareem

CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem said it would not be easy for Mr. Anvar to launch a new party. “Think about the others who floated new parties after rebelling with the parent party,” he said.

Criticising the IUML for its claims over Malappuram, Mr. Kareem said Malappuram district was not anyone’s private property.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member A. Vijayaraghavan too echoed the same sentiment. “The IIUML is trying to mislead the people of Malappuram. The district is not IUML’s monopoly. It belongs to all. It is a secular land,” he said.

