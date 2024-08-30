Anvar stages a sit-in protest against District Police Chief

The ongoing tussle between Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] MLA of Nilambur, P.V. Anvar, and Malappuram District Police Chief S. Sasidharan intensified on Friday, with Mr. Anvar staging a sit-in protest in front of the District Police Chief’s office here.

Mr. Anvar reiterated his demand for a court-monitored investigation by Crime Branch into the alleged theft of tree logs from the SP office compound. Mr. Anvar alleged that tree logs worth thousands of rupees were stolen with the connivance of some police officers.

He raised several allegations against former District Police Chief S. Sujit Das, and demanded that a comprehensive investigation be initiated against him. He also alleged that Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajit Kumar took bribes from a Malayalam YouTube channel owner.

Mr. Anvar accused Mr. Sasidharan of trying to help his predecessor and other police officers. “He has ignored my complaint. I want action on that,” said Mr. Anvar.

On Thursday, the SP’s office witnessed tense moments when Mr. Anvar went to meet the SP and was prevented by the officer on security duty from entering the office. Mr. Anvar insisted that he did not require anyone’s permission to meet the SP in his office. However, the SP was not in office at that time.

A few days ago, Mr. Anvar lashed out at the SP at a meeting of the Kerala Police Officers Association, where he was the chief guest. Mr. Anvar criticised Mr. Sasidharan for arriving late for the meeting, and said that he was behaving arrogantly and autocratically. The SP left the meeting venue in a huff.

While the Kerala Chapter of the Indian Police Service (IPS) Association demanded an apology from Mr. Anvar for his remarks against the SP, the Kerala Police Officers Association said there was nothing wrong with the MLA’s behaviour.

