ADVERTISEMENT

Anvar seeks police protection

Published - September 13, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

The State police commences recording his statement concerning their high-level probe 

The Hindu Bureau

Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent legislator P.V. Anvar, whose accusations prompted a high-level probe against Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, has sought police protection. 

Mr. Anvar arrived at the State police headquarters in the State capital on Friday and met State Police Chief Darvesh Sahib in person. Mr. Anvar had repeatedly stated that he feared for his life and family’s safety after his accusations, including Mr. Ajith Kumar’s alleged secret parleys with the RSS, triggered a political storm. 

The State police also commenced recording his statement concerning their high-level probe. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US