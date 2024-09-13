GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anvar seeks police protection

The State police commences recording his statement concerning their high-level probe 

Published - September 13, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

The Hindu Bureau

Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent legislator P.V. Anvar, whose accusations prompted a high-level probe against Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, has sought police protection. 

Mr. Anvar arrived at the State police headquarters in the State capital on Friday and met State Police Chief Darvesh Sahib in person. Mr. Anvar had repeatedly stated that he feared for his life and family’s safety after his accusations, including Mr. Ajith Kumar’s alleged secret parleys with the RSS, triggered a political storm. 

The State police also commenced recording his statement concerning their high-level probe. 

