Anvar provides ammunition to the Opposition to assail the LDF government

Left Democratic Front (LDF) independent legislator P.V. Anvar’s incriminating and headline-grabbing accusations appeared to have provided the Opposition with much sensational grist for assailing the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Surprisingly, the ruling front legislator’s damning imputations against political secretary P. Sasi and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajith Kumar, including allegations of phone tapping and criminality, drew a sharp reaction from the Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Binoy Viswam.

Mr. Viswam said that the accusation of wiretapping Ministers’ phones was severe and warranted action if true. He said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] was resilient enough to address Mr. Anvar’s issues.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Mr. Anvar had resurrected the gold smuggling accusations that dogged the 2016 LDF government.

Chilling effect

He said Mr. Anvar’s grave accusation that the ADGP, Law and Order, was capable of harming people had a chilling effect on Kerala society.

He said the LDF legislator’s “revelations” vindicated the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) allegation that a criminal coterie controlled the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Anvar had claimed that the ADGP worked to promote the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) political interests in Kerala. Mr. Anvar’s accusation appeared to dovetail with the Congress’s accusation that the CPI(M) and BJP were in cahoots in State.

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan weighed in by stating that the Chief Minister’s Office had scuttled the Thrissur Pooram, handing the BJP a victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Satheesan said the recorded telephone conversation between Mr. Anvar and the District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta, was cringe-inducingly shocking.

“The SP had disparaged the ADGP, accused him of enriching his inlaws and blamed the Chief Minister’s Office for protecting the top officer,” Mr. Satheesan said.

The police department no longer had a chain of command. Under Mr. Vijayan’s watch, the police had degenerated into anarchy in free fall.

Serious allegations

Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty called Mr. Anvar’s charges against the government serious. He said the ruling front MLA’s disclosures have cast a shadow over the LDF government’s credibility.

BJP State secretary K. Surendran said it was alarming that an LDF legislator was constrained to liken the top law enforcer in the State to Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted underworld kingpin.

He said the Chief Minister should answer Mr. Anvar’s accusations. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran said Mr. Anvar’s disclosures warranted a police investigation.

