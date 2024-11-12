Anvar holds press meet defying EC notice

P.V. Anvar, Nilambur MLA, held a press conference at Chelakkara on Tuesday defying the Election Commission’s instructions to avoid any media interaction. There are restrictions on public campaigning as Chelakkara goes to the polls on Wednesday.

Mr. Anvar called a press conference at a hotel at Chelakkara on Tuesday morning. As soon as authorities got wind of it, election officials and the police arrived at the hotel, claiming that holding the press meet violated election rules. But Mr. Anvar refused to cancel the press conference.

When EC officials handed over the notice to him, Mr. Anvar sought clarification on which specific law he had violated and under what Act the press meet was being halted. He argued that there were no restrictions on conducting a press meet, but only on public campaigns, and demanded clear clarification on the violation.

Mr. Anvar accused the CPI(M) of distributing illegal money at Chelakkara. He claimed that the CPI(M) was distributing money and alcohol in local colonies to influence voters.