Anvar goes all out against CPI(M) leadership, reiterates charges at Nilambur rally

P.V. Anvar, MLA of Nilambur, lashed out at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] at a massive rally convened to explain his stand at Chandakunnu, Nilambur, on Sunday. “Nobody is anyone’s slave; you will not get any more slaves in Kerala,” he said, referring to the CPI(M).

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a liar, Mr. Anvar said he had met Mr. Vijayan, who was a fatherly figure for him, for 37 minutes and not five minutes as claimed by the Chief Minister. “I sat with him for 37 minutes. My complaint had nine pages. He asked me everything and I told him everything I knew,” said Mr. Anvar, adding that Mr. Vijayan cheated him.

The Chief Minister had a halo around him which had brought the Left Democratic Front (LDF) back to power in 2021, he said. “I told Mr. Vijayan that that halo has vanished, and his graph has gone down to zero. People hate him now,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Land of lawlessness’

In an all-out attack on the CPI(M) leadership, Mr. Anvar asserted that he was not against the party and its cadre. He said the State had become a land of lawlessness and about one-fourth of the police force had been criminalised.

The role of ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar in the disappearance of Mami, a realtor in Kozhikode, should be investigated, he said. He said the Chief Minister ignored the solid pieces of evidence he had submitted to incriminate the ADGP. “I gave documented proof on Mr. Ajith Kumar’s illegal wealth amassment. Nothing happened. The RSS has done many things in the State using Mr. Ajith Kumar,” he said.

Reasserting the secular credentials of his family, Mr. Anvar said the State was plunging into a pathetic condition where people were being branded by their names. “Believing in a religion is not communalism, but hating and opposing others is,” he said. “They branded me communal just because I pray five times a day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When he stopped his speech for the Islamic prayer call break, he said that Muslim prayer call timings should be unified and community leaders should take the initiative for that. However, he added that all prayers should be banned from government functions.

‘Communal venom’

He said people like Shajan Scaria, editor of a YouTube channel, were spitting communal venom and trying to destroy the secular fabric of society with the support of those in power. The ADGP helped Mr. Scaria go scot-free after committing an ‘anti-national’ crime of tapping the police wireless system.

He said the police led by former SP Sujith Das were involved in a large gold smuggling racket centred around Karipur airport. He described how the police team of Mr. Das snatched the gold illegally brought in by carriers in connivance with the Customs at Karipur.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I took many risks for the party in the last eight years, and I created many enemies because of my work for the party,” he said.

Former CPI(M) local secretary E.S. Suku welcomed the gathering. He said that Mr. Anvar was instrumental in capturing Nilambur constituency and Nilambur municipality for the CPI(M). “How can the party reject a man who did so much for it in Nilambur with no solid reason?” he asked.

A large crowd had gathered at Nilambur to listen to Mr. Anvar. They cheered him when he criticised the party leaders, repeating his allegations against Mr. Vijayan and his political secretary P. Sasi. A strong posse of police was deployed at Nilambur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.