Anvar, CPI(M) trade ‘communal’ charges

Updated - September 28, 2024 09:44 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

MLA says CPI(M) district secretary is an RSS man, the latter terms Anvar an agent of communal forces

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) protesters burning P.V. Anvar in effigy at Malappuram on Friday night. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The faceoff between Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s independent MLA P.V. Anvar and the CPI(M) took an ugly turn on Saturday with both parties trading charges of being ‘communal.’ Mr. Anvar first levelled charges of ‘communal hatred’ against CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Mohandas.

“He (Mohandas) is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) man. He hates me because I am a Muslim. He hates Muslim and Christian groups,” alleged Mr. Anvar during a chat with a local channel. Mr. Mohandas had described Mr. Anvar as a traitor who betrayed the party. He had also said that Mr. Anvar was a gold smuggler.

Mr. Mohandas, talking to reporters here on Saturday evening, denied Mr. Anvar’s allegations. “He is an agent of communal forces. He says what those forces dictate to him,” said Mr. Mohandas.

The CPI(M) leader said no one in Malappuram district would describe him as an RSS man. Even Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders were surprised by Mr. Anvar’s allegations, he said.

Provocative slogans were heard in some of the demonstrations held against Mr. Anvar in the district. Protesters at Edakkara said they would dump Mr. Anvar in the Chaliyar river if he continued his tirade against the CPI(M) and the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, flex boards in favour of Mr. Anvar were raised at some places in and around Nilambur. A flex board erected by autorickshaw and taxi drivers at Nilambur described Mr. Anvar as a warrior, and encouraged him to take his fight forward.

Mr. Anvar said that many people who took part in the demonstrations taken out by the CPI(M) area committees on Friday were his supporters. “Most of them know me personally and support me. They had little choice; that’s why they took part in the protests,” he said.

