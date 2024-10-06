Anvar alleges CPI(M)-BJP deal in upcoming bypolls in Palakkad, Chelakkara

Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar launched his much hyped social organisation named Democratic Movement of Kerala at a rally held at Manjeri in the district on Sunday evening. However, Mr. Anvar said that the movement would not be a political party now as he had some technical problems in floating a political party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the rally, Mr. Anvar said that he chose to ally with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as it was the party that kept the Sangh Parivar forces at bay in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The DMK in Tamil Nadu gave the biggest drubbing for the BJP and the Sangh forces. “What did our Chief Minister and his party do in Kerala? In Kerala, our Chief Minister helped the BJP win its maiden seat. They conspired and chose to spoil the Thrissur Pooram to help the BJP,” he said. Mr. Anvar asked whom should he stand with — the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] or the DMK. “I sought the blessings of the DMK leader and the people of Tamil Nadu.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Political nexus

Mr. Anvar alleged that a deal was already struck between the CPI(M) and the BJP for the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly byelections. “Palakkad has already been sold for the BJP. The CPI(M) will get BJP votes in Chelakkara. This political nexus is deeper and wider than we think,” he said.

Mr. Anvar declared the launch of his organisation in front of a large crowd that gathered from different parts of the district. A group of people from the Nilgris in Tamil Nadu too had reached Manjeri wearing DMK’s red and black shawls and waiving DMK flags.

Demands

Declaring its policies, Mr. Anvar’s movement demanded the formation of a new district in Kerala by bifurcating Kozhikode and Malappuram. “The Malappuram District Collector is doing the work of three Collectors at present.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Declaring itself secular and democratic, the movement raised waiving of educational loans, ending of neglect towards Malabar, a solution to the shortage of seats in higher education sector in Malabar, construction of electric fencing at forest borders, formation of a department to help the elderly people, fixing of school time from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and subjecting the Public Service Commission (PSC) to social auditing.

The movement sought a cleansing of the police force in the State, and protection for two-wheeler riders from police harassment. The policy declaration of the movement also included a demand for a sports university in Kerala.

The movement will have panchayat-level ad hoc committees in all districts. Both conventional and the social media will be used to reach out to the people across the State, said Mr. Anvar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.