‘Anushchetham 15’ camp at Law College in Kozhikode

Two-day residential camp to create awareness about queer community

The National Service Scheme unit of Government Law College, Kozhikode is organising 'Anushchetham 15' (Article 15), a two-day residential camp for NSS volunteers from different parts of the district, to create awareness about the queer community and to express solidarity with them. The camp will be inaugurated by chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission P. Sathidevi, an alumna of the college, at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

It will feature interactive sessions, discussions, exhibition, seminars, movie screening, legal awareness, cultural programmes, games, and various competitions with queer persons. Transgender activist Sheethal Shyam and other luminaries from the queer community are expected to be part of the camp, principal N. Krishnakumar said in press meet here on Friday.