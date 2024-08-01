Anurag Kashyap looks to be a fixture in Malayalam film industry

Anurag Kashyap, one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Hindi cinema, also with a thriving second career as an actor, does not shy away from expressing his desire to become a permanent fixture in the Malayalam film industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I watch more Malayalam movies than Hindi these days because they excite me so much more,” he says while attending an event at the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts (KRNNIVSA) at Thekkumthala, Kottayam. Taking a break from his next Hindi project with Joju George and Raj B. Shetty, he is visiting the film school here as part of the ‘Masters In Residence’ programme, in which he will stay on the campus for some time and interact with students.

Debut in Malayalam

All set to make his debut in Malayalam cinema with Ashique Abu’s Rifle Club, Anurag eagerly anticipates more offers from the industry. “People here tell original stories that are unique to each individual. The filmmakers are catering to themselves rather than the market. A movie like Bhramayugam will never be made in black and white in any other industry. It shows that they’re making the films they truly want to make,” he explains.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Anurag, the Malayalam film industry boasts a cadre of brilliant filmmakers who dare to explore new horizons and tackle subjects without the need for clear-cut heroes or villains. “Even the commercial films are genuinely entertaining. In a movie like Avesham, they did not hesitate to cast three influencers in key roles,” he points out.

Critic of Bollywood

As a well-known critic of Bollywood, Anurag then highlights how the Hindi film industry would handle such a situation with market considerations in mind. “In Bollywood, they would fill these roles with big stars, focusing on star power rather than telling a real story,” he argues.

He notes that Bollywood often falls into the trap of repeating formulas, second-guessing what might work. “It only works when something original comes out,” he says, citing movies like Laapata Ladies or 12th Fail which do not follow any set patterns. “Kill is an action movie but still very unique in itself,” he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

On-screen violence

Anurag acknowledges the criticism that depictions of violence on screen often attract. “My latest Tamil flick, like Kill, has drawn a lot of criticism for its violent scenes, but that’s okay because some films will trigger something. I believe violence should look so real and extreme that it actually stops you from doing it,” he states.

While praising the positive trends in regional movies, he also takes a dig at the latest trend of rolling out movies with big-ticket investment under the label of being pan-Indian. “A lot of regional movies are going beyond the boundaries in an organic way. Of the so-called pan-Indian movies, we only get to know about those that are successful. What happens to the nine out of 10 such movies that do not get attention? Many pan-Indian movies are being announced, but we cannot predetermine what works and what does not. Only films with some kind of integrity and honesty in intention would work. Also films that could not have been made without huge investment,” he says.

Story over star power

He points to a few movies and actors from Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada cinema that prioritise storytelling over star power. “If you take the last five films by Mammootty, from Kathal The Core to Turbo, you can see that all are so different from each other. That actor is still at the top of his game and trying something new. Even Turbo, an out-and-out entertainer, was different. Now, Mohan Lal. Although it may not have worked so well with the audience, he took the risk and tried something new in Malakkottai Valiban,” Anurag notes.

Regarding his visit to KRNNIVSA, Anurag teasingly says it is part of his anti-film school mission. “I have a problem with academic orthodoxy with too much theory and interference because I believe this will only destroy film schools. Here, I am not teaching the students in a classroom; instead, I’m in the theatre watching the movies they’ve made. My focus is on empowering each student and pushing them to be themselves,” he explains, as he signs off to join the next batch of students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.