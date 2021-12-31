Anupama S. Chandran and Ajith Kumar B., the Kerala couple in adoption row, get married

The couple had submitted papers for making their union legal a month ago and were allotted the last day of the year to begin a fresh chapter in their lives

Anupama S. Chandran and Ajith Kumar B., the Thiruvananthapuram couple who waged a successful battle to get back their biological child, ended the year on a high note when they got married here on Friday.

Just over a month after being given custody of their one-year-old son by the Family Court here, Anupama and Ajith tied the knot at a local registrar office here in the presence of the little one.

They had wanted to tie the knot earlier but their focus was entirely on getting back their child who was taken away by Anupama’s parents and given up for adoption.

“We are happy, and the feeling has been sweetened by the fact that our marriage was registered in the presence of our boy,” said Anupama.

Anupama’s son had been taken away from her by her parents when he was just three days old. His adoption procedures were initiated without her consent, and the infant given in pre-adoption foster care.

The Family Court ultimately ordered his release to Anupama after dismissing the adoption proceedings.