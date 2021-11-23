Anupama may get back her baby soon

DNA tests confirm Anupama, Ajith are biological parents of the child

Anupama S. Chandran, the biological mother of the baby boy who was given in pre-adoption foster care, may get her child back in a day or two.

The State Government is likely to move the Family Court, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday, with a plea to advance the hearing in the adoption case, which has been posted for November 30, in the wake of the DNA tests confirming that Ms. Anupama and B. Ajith Kumar are the biological parents of the baby.

The DNA tests, said the report issued by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), Thiruvananthapuram, performed on the blood samples of the child, Ms. Anupama and Mr. Ajith Kumar were sufficient to conclude that Mr. Ajith Kumar was the biological father of the baby and Ms. Anupama its mother. The DNA profiles of Ms. Anupama and Mr. Ajith Kumar was found matching with that of the baby, it said.

It was on Tuesday afternoon that the DNA test results were available, thus ending the months-long uncertainty over the biological parenthood of the baby.

Though a judicial order on the case is unlikely to be pronounced on Wednesday, the court may consider the matter on Wednesday, if the plea is moved on the same day. The court proceedings are likely to be expedited considering the welfare of the infant, sources said.

The counsel for the Department of Women and Child Development will move the application for advancing the hearing on Wednesday, while briefing the court about the later developments in the case, including the DNA test results.

On its part, the Child Welfare Committee, which conducted the DNA tests on an instruction from the court, will submit the results to the court through the counsel for the department. When instructed by the court, the committee will also recall its Legally Free for Adoption certificate issued to the baby earlier, which will legally enable the biological mother to claim her baby.

The mother had been on a warpath demanding that her baby be given back and legal action taken against the officials of the committee and the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare for what she alleged as the illegal adoption processes.