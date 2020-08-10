Anu R.S. is new Corporation Secretary

The Local Self Government Department has made changes at the helm of the city Corporation administration with Secretary Deepa.L.S getting promoted as Joint Secretary of the State Election Commission.
Joint Director Anu.R.S, Regional Joint Director, Urban Affairs Department, will take over as the new Secretary.
In limelight
In 2018, Ms.Deepa had come in the limelight when she was transferred at a time when she had completed just one year of her maximum tenure of three years. The move allegedly followed after she had invited the displeasure of a top bureaucrat due to her strong stand regarding files related to some apartment complexes. The transfer order was issued despite the then Mayor V.K.Prasanth and Corporation officials expressing satisfaction with her performance.
The transfer was later cancelled following protests from the Mayor and other officials. During her tenure, new regulations regarding waste management and advertisement hoardings were brought in.
She has in recent months been one of the driving forces of the civic body's COVID-19 management measures.
