Anu Kumari assumes charge as Thiruvananthapuram District Collector

The 2018 batch Civil Service officer began her career as an Assistant Collector in Thiruvananthapuram. She previously served as the Director of the Kerala State IT Mission.

Published - July 22, 2024 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Anu Kumari, a 2018 batch Civil Service officer, assumed charge as the District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

She took over the charge from the incumbent Geromic George, who was transferred and posted as Director of the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation.

Ms. Kumari previously served as the Director of the Kerala State IT Mission. Along with undertaking her responsibilities as the District Collector, she will also officiate as the Chairperson of the monitoring committee constituted to resolve the rehabilitation issues that persist in connection with the Vizhinjam international Seaport project.

In her inaugural statement, the District Collector expressed her commitment to prioritising the ongoing welfare and development initiatives of the State government within the district. She also vowed efforts to foster progress across various sectors including education, social justice and tourism, and pledged to work collaboratively with elected representatives and officials.

Ms. Kumari, who hails from Haryana, began her career as an Assistant Collector in Thiruvananthapuram, before serving as the Sub-Collector of Thalassery. In 2022, she assumed the position of District Development Commissioner of Thiruvananthapuram.

She holds a degree in Physics from Delhi University and has pursued an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur. Her family includes her husband Varun Dahiya, a Delhi-based businessman, and their son Vian Dahiya, who is currently a student in the sixth grade.

