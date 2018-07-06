Antyodaya finally halts at Kasaragod

more-in

People from various walks of life gathered at the Kasaragod railway station on Friday morning to accord a reception to 16355 Antyodaya express that was provided stoppage at the station.

Leaders of various political parties, including Rajya Sabha MP V. Muraleedharan of the BJP; N.A. Nellikkunnu, MLA, of the IUML; and local CPI(M) and Congress leaders reached the station well before the biweekly express train reached the station at 7.45 a.m.

Activists of various political parties distributed sweets to passengers in the Mangaluru Junction-bound train and those who gathered there.

Temporary stoppage was provided for the train for six months following a series of agitations.

Kasaragod Railway Passengers

general secretary R. Prashanthkumar demanded that the train be provided stoppage at important stations such as Kanhangad, Payyanur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Tirur, Aluva, and Kayamkulam Junction to get greater patronage.

Mr. Prashanthkumar, who is also a member of the Palakkad Rail Division Consultative Committee, said that the authorities could explore the option as the 16356 Antyodaya express to Kochuveli had a schedule similar to the biweekly 17605 Kacheguda and weekly 16566 Yeswantpur express trains that leave Mangaluru at 8 p.m. These trains had stoppages at major stations in north Kerala.

With more stoppages, the train could be made economically viable.

Mr. Prashanthkumar said that he had drawn the attention of P. Karunakaran, MP, to the need for extending the 16305 Ernakulam-Kannur Intercity express and 16307 Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express to Mangaluru to ease the rush of passengers from and to north Kerala.