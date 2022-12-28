ADVERTISEMENT

Antony focusses on 2024 LS elections, eyes majority and minority votes

December 28, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

The CWC member says religion is not an anathema to his party, inaugurating the 138th foundation day observation of the Indian National Congress

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member A.K. Antony set in motion the active harnessing of majority and minority community votes to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Inaugurating the 138th foundation day observation of the Indian National Congress, Mr. Antony said religion was not an anathema to Congress. It should not fear accusations of towing a soft Hindutva line and should adhere to bringing people of all faiths under the Congress umbrella. Mr. Antony said the Congress tent was large enough to accommodate all social groupings with equal importance.

The BJP towed the colonial line of divide and rule. The BJP aspired to reap a political dividend by sowing hate between communities. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, MP, and Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan inaugurated similar functions in Kannur and Kochi, respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US