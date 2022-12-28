Antony focusses on 2024 LS elections, eyes majority and minority votes

December 28, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member A.K. Antony set in motion the active harnessing of majority and minority community votes to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Inaugurating the 138th foundation day observation of the Indian National Congress, Mr. Antony said religion was not an anathema to Congress. It should not fear accusations of towing a soft Hindutva line and should adhere to bringing people of all faiths under the Congress umbrella. Mr. Antony said the Congress tent was large enough to accommodate all social groupings with equal importance.

The BJP towed the colonial line of divide and rule. The BJP aspired to reap a political dividend by sowing hate between communities. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, MP, and Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan inaugurated similar functions in Kannur and Kochi, respectively.