Anto Antony sets his priorities

Anto Antony, who has been re-elected for a third consecutive term to the Lok Sabha from Pathanamthitta, has said that he would give priority for completion of various Centrally funded projects launched by him in the constituency in a time-bound manner.

Addressing mediapersons at the Press Club Hall here on Friday, Mr. Antony said efforts would be made to address the problems faced by rubber growers and other farmers.

He said road development, especially construction of new National Highways, would be another priority. According to him, there is a proposal for constructing four National Highways through Pathanamthitta constituency. Beautification of village roads would be made under the Prime Minister’s Grameen Sadak Yojana.

He said various road development projects had been planned on the basis of the importance of Sabarimala. The work on the indoor stadium project in town would be finished soon.

Mr. Antony said he would continue to strive for removing the hurdles on the path of the much-awaited Sabari Rail project, and every possible step would be taken for speeding up infrastructure development at the Thiruvalla railway station.