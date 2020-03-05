Kerala

Antivenom now at Perumbalam CHC

Relief for snakebite victims

The Health Department has initiated measures to arrange antivenom at the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Perumbalam island, Shanimol Usman, MLA, has said.

In the event of a snakebite, the patient needs to be rushed to a hospital having antivenom.

“The residents of Perumbalam depend on jankar and boat services to reach the mainland.

This results in enormous loss of time in providing medical assistance to the victim. It is even more difficult to transport the patient to a hospital as jankar and boat services come to a halt at nightfall.

I raised the issue with the Health Minister and the government has taken steps to store anti-venom at the health centre,” Ms. Usman said.

To Cherthala

Snakebite victims had to go to the taluk hospital at Cherthala or other hospitals in Alappuzha for treatment, sources said.

Mar 5, 2020

