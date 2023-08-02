HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Antimicrobial resistance committees to be formed in all blocks

Guidelines for standardising working of block-level committees will be issued soon

August 02, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala will become the first State with antimicrobial resistance (AMR) committees in all 191 block panchayats across the State with the aim of improving AMR literacy at the grassroots.

The decision was announced at the review meeting of the Kerala Antimicrobial Resistance Strategic Action Plan (KARSAP), chaired by Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday.

The guidelines for standardising and intensifying the working of the block-level AMR committees will be issued soon. All hospitals in the State will be made “Antibiotic smart”, it was said at the meeting.

Ms. George released the KARSAP 2022 report on the occasion.

The meeting reported that antimicrobial resistance against several antibiotics seemed to be on the rise. The Minister directed the Drugs Controller to cancel the licence of those pharmacies which sold antibiotic drugs without valid prescriptions, as had been decided earlier. The meeting also discussed the means by which date-expired antibiotics should be disposed of.

The meeting also discussed how the rise in AMR due to the unscientific use of antibiotics was emerging as a major concern in aquaculture, poultry farming and animal husbandry and how integrated action across sectors was required. Antibiotic-resistant bacteria and genes had been found even in environmental samples.

The IEC material in Malayalam for creating AMR awareness among the public, as part of the AMR literacy campaign, was released on the occasion.

Scientific advisor to the Chief Minister M.C. Dathan, Food Safety Commissioner Vinod, Director of Health Services K.J. Reena, Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew, WHO’s Technical Officer for AMR Anuj Sharma and World Bank representative Sathish Chandran were present.

EOM

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.